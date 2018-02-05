What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

In 2017, Carnegie Public Library and Jeffersonville Library cardholders checked out more than 12,500 digital titles through the Ohio Digital Library (ODL). This is a small, but impressive percent of the nearly 4 million titles checked out by Ohioans through the ODL.

Representing more than 8 percent of our total circulation, digital loans are more popular than ever. Bestselling authors, new titles and digital audio top the list of popular items in the digital library. From students to commuters; retirees to reluctant readers: digital is in demand!

Would you like to get the most out of your library experience? Interested in reading or listening to free library eBooks on your tablet or smart phone? Sign up for one of our “Tech Tutor” sessions on Thursdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., throughout February. These one-on-one training sessions with a librarian will help build your digital library skills. Call the library in Washington Court House to make your appointment!

Teens: All students in grades 6-12 are invited to Carnegie Library’s “Chocolympics.” On Thursday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m., join us for an evening of chocolate fun! We plan to have relay races, M&M sorting, chocolate stacking and more! Bring your appetites, and your friends! Please call ahead to register.

In Washington Court House: Young ones and caregivers, join us for storytime! Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. is Preschool Storytime, for children 3 – 5 years old, and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. is Books & Blocks, for children 1 – 3 years old. Each week features a new theme! Siblings are welcome at either session.

Also, each Tuesday at 11:15 a.m., the library will host “Books & Babies!” “Books & Babies” is a 15-minute session specifically created for our youngest patrons to look at board books, do finger plays, bounce on laps and explore. This early literacy time will introduce your baby to the library and the world of books! On Thursday, Feb. 8, children in grades 3-6 are invited to “Lab Rat: Science Drop-In!” Stop by between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to conduct the experiment of the day!

Reading is more fun with a friend! Join us for “Family Storytime: Stuffed Animals!” on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. Family storytime is for families and caregivers with children ages birth-5 years. Bring your teddy bear or other stuffed animal for books, songs, crafts, and milk & cookies. Siblings are welcome!

In Jeffersonville: Tuesdays at 11 a.m., listen to stories, play instruments, create crafts, and socialize with other little friends at Toddler Time. Children of all ages are invited to “Jeffersonville Winter Olympics” on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 4 p.m. In honor of the Olympics, we will host our very own “winter games” here in Jeffersonville!

Information about all of our programs can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540 and the Jeffersonville Library at 740-426-9292. All programs are FREE, unless otherwise noted. Check us out on Facebook; follow us on Twitter @cplwcho.