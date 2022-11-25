What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Join Noel and Aaron for a story book walk through downtown before the Christmas Parade in downtown Washington Court House this Sunday. Meeting at Carnegie Public Library at 1:30 p.m., the group will walk and read A Magical Winter by Carl Sams, ending back at the library for some hot chocolate.

Saturday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m., families are invited to a free event: Voices from our Community: Two Scoops of Sugar. Twin sisters, Joan and Jill, owners and operators of Two Scoops of Sugar Bakery, will share their story, answer questions from the audience, and take part in a fun bake-off challenge using help from the audience. Voices from our Community is an annual program celebrating innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship in Fayette County. The library is excited to continue this series featuring big ideas from our small town. Refreshments will be provided. Can’t make it in person? We will be live streaming this event on Facebook. Then, children ages 2-7 are invited to stick around for our Kids Holiday Winter Party at noon featuring games, food, and prizes with library volunteer, Annabel.

Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m., New York Times Bestselling author, Margaret Peterson Haddix, returns to discuss her books, career, and what she is currently writing. Following the program, Books ‘N’ More from Wilmington will sell copies of her book. Autographed copies make great stocking stuffers.

Thursday, Dec. 15 at 4 p.m., local author Mark Rea will return to discuss his work, career, and current writing projects. Copies of Mark’s newest book, The Legends Volume II: Ohio State Buckeyes; The Men, The Deeds, The Consequences, will be available for purchase from the author.

Each week, Fayette County families of preschoolers are in invited to weekly storytimes in Jeffersonville and Washington Court House. Our storytime programs feature a new theme each week and incorporate stories, songs, crafts, play, and are for children ages 5 and younger. With an emphasis on early literacy, our librarians help nurture your child’s love of books and reading. Each Tuesday at 11 a.m., Bonnie’s Books takes place at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church, then each Thursday at 11 a.m., Hello, Friends! takes place in Washington Court House at the library.

Sign up your little one for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library (DPIL) literacy program. At this time, more than 1,000 Fayette County children are receiving free books through the mail with this amazing program. This program provides an age appropriate book once a month for all children from birth to a child’s 5th birthday. If a child is registered at birth, by their 5th birthday, the child would own 60 books in his or her personal library. You can register your child online at imaginationlibrary.com, or by picking up a paper application at the Carnegie Public Library, Help Me Grow, Fayette County Public Health, Pregnancy Life Center, Early Head Start, or United Way of Fayette County. The program is made possible thanks to a partnership with United Way of Fayette County and Carnegie Public Library. All books are free and you can register today.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, the library will close at 4 p.m. for our annual party for library staff and library board of trustees.

24/7 Pick-Up Lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram @cplwcho.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/11/web1_SarahFrump-1.jpg