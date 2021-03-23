Baxla Tractor under new ownership

Beginning April 1, the Washington Court House location of Baxla Tractor Sales Inc. will be owned and operated by Apple Farm Service, Inc.

“We look forward to continuing the excellent customer service that the team at Baxla Tractor has created and building new relationships,” said Bill Apple, president and CEO of Apple Farm Service. “We wish Chris Baxla and his other two locations the best as they transition from three stores to two.”

Baxla Tractor Sales Inc. will continue to operate its two other locations in Seaman and Batavia. These two locations will not see any changes, and will operate under the same management that their customers have been accustomed to, according to officials.

“I’m happy we could work together on this transition,” said Chris Baxla, owner of Baxla Tractor Sales Inc. “I’ve known Bill Apple for years. Our businesses are very similar. We both operate family-owned businesses with the values and virtues you expect with such. I am fully confident that the team at Apple Farm Service will continue to serve our Washington Court House customers with the same level of service and respect they’ve received under our management.”

Apple Farm Service will carry most of the brands that the former Baxla Tractor location carried. Some of these brands include: New Holland, Kioti, Kuhn Knight, Kuhn Krause, Bush Hog, MacDon, and many others.

“We believe the acquisition of this location is a perfect fit for Apple Farm Service and a perfect fit for their customers,” said Apple Farm Service Inc.’s marketing manager, Kent Holmes. “We are a strong New Holland dealer with similar short lines that Washington Court House is carrying now. This means that their current customers have access to a much larger inventory of in-stock parts and equipment.”

Customers will notice that the day-to-day operations won’t change and the same friendly faces as the current Baxla team at Washington Court House will be joining the Apple Farm Service team, according to management. Future store manager, Matt Apple, explained his plan for success:

“We want to keep the talented group that is already there. They are the experts customers are familiar with, and they are already familiar with the best ways to serve you. As we continue to grow, we’ll be adding more to the family to help support and serve you better.”

Apple Farm Service, Inc. is a family-owned dealership with a history of 65 years of service to its customers. Henry Apple opened his first location in close proximity to his dairy farm in 1956. The original location in Covington continued to grow with years of earned trust from local farmers. A second location was added in Botkins, Ohio with the help of Henry’s son, Bill, in 1985. The third location in West College Corner, Ind. was acquired in 2013. Then in 2015, with the help of Bill’s son, Matt, their fourth location in Mechanicsburg was added.

Apple Farm Service, Inc. is considered as “AG & Construction Specialists” offering sales, service, and parts to dozens of brands. These brands include New Holland, Case IH, Kinze, Kioti, Kubota, Kuhn Krause, Meyer, Great Plains, J&M, Brandt, Mayrath, Grasshopper, BadBoy, and others.

You can learn more about Apple Farm Service by visiting its website, AppleFarmService.com, or following the company on Facebook. You can also learn more about Baxla Tractor Sales Inc. by visiting its website, BaxlaTractor.com, or following it on Facebook.

The Washington Court House business is located at 2312 US 22.

The Washington Court House location at Baxla Tractor Sales Inc. will be owned and operated by Apple Farm Service, Inc. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_AppleFarms-High-Res.jpg The Washington Court House location at Baxla Tractor Sales Inc. will be owned and operated by Apple Farm Service, Inc. Courtesy photo

Apple Farm Service Inc. announces addition of WCH location