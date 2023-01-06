Blue Lion wrestling defeats Hillsboro, 40-34

HILLSBORO — The Blue Lion varsity boys wrestling team picked up a Frontier Athletic Conference win on Thursday when they traveled to Hillsboro for a dual meet. Washington would defeat Hillsboro by a score of 40-34.

With the win, the Blue Lions move to 3-0 in the FAC and 4-0 overall in dual meets.

Picking up wins for the Blue Lions were:

At 106 pounds, Braden Warner won by forfeit.

At 120 pounds, Talon Freese won by pin.

At 144 pounds, Ian Roush won by pin.

At 150 pounds, Malachi McCullough won by pin.

At 157 pounds, Tristan Vires won by major decision.

At 165 pounds, Mack Parsley won by pin.

At 285 pounds, Jake Bashor won by forfeit.

The Blue Lions are back in action on Saturday morning as they will travel to Nelsonville-York for a tournament.

The Washington Blue Lion varsity boys wrestling team got together for a group photo after their victory over Hillsboro on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Washington defeated Hillsboro by a score of 40-34 in this dual meet. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Blue-Lion-Wrestling-after-Hillsboro.jpg The Washington Blue Lion varsity boys wrestling team got together for a group photo after their victory over Hillsboro on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Washington defeated Hillsboro by a score of 40-34 in this dual meet. Courtesy photo