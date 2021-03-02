Lady Lions complete 2020-21 bowling season

The Washington Lady Lions bowling team recently finished their 2020-21 season.

In the Frontier Athletic Conference, Hillsboro won the title, going 15-0.

Miami Trace was second at 12-3, followed by Washington in third at 7-8.

Chillicothe placed fourth at 6-9, Jackson was fifth at 4-11 and McClain finished 0-15.

In the postseason Sectional tournament, held Feb. 12 at Shawnee Lanes in Chillicothe, Washington placed fifth as a team with a final pin total of 2,846.

Teams who placed in the top four at the Sectional advanced to the District tournament.

At the Sectional, Washington had game scores of 668, 686 and 640 for a 1,994 total.

Adding to their score were six baker games of 134, 141, 148, 146, 137 and 146 to reach the final pin count of 2,846.

Logan Elm won the Sectional with a final score of 3,047. Zane Trace was second at 3,010, followed by Fairfield at 2,976 and New Lexington fourth at 2,925.

Washington senior Brooklyn Foose placed fourth at the Sectional with games of 169, 188 and 133 for a 490 series to advance to the District meet.

Also for Washington, senior Hannah Yoho had a 427 series (164, 138, 125), placing 24th out of 106 competitors.

Senior Mei Kobayashi had games of 128, 125 and 121 for a 374 series, placing 40th; senior Eva Smalley had game scores of 110, 106 and 148 for a 364 series, placing 47th and freshman Grace Bailey was 61st with a 339 series (97, 129 and 113).

At the District tournament at Shawnee Lanes, held on Feb. 19, Foose placed fourth with a 463 series (game scores of 157, 153 and 153).

“My girls should have gone further than what they did,” Washington head coach Anthony Amore said. “They got fifth at Sectionals. I think if they would’ve had a different mindset, they would have gone farther than what they did.

“Brooklyn Foose came out and did what she was supposed to do,” Amore said. “She got fourth at the Sectional. Only the top individual at Districts goes to State. She didn’t bowl badly at Districts, those other kids just bowled better.”

The Washington Lady Lion bowling team is pictured at the Sectional tournament Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Shawnee Lanes in Chillicothe. (l-r); Eva Smalley, Brooklyn Foose, Hanna Yoho, Grace Bailey and Mei Kobayashi. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_Lady-Lion-bowling-team-at-Districts.jpg The Washington Lady Lion bowling team is pictured at the Sectional tournament Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Shawnee Lanes in Chillicothe. (l-r); Eva Smalley, Brooklyn Foose, Hanna Yoho, Grace Bailey and Mei Kobayashi. Washington senior Brooklyn Foose competes in the postseason tournament at Shawnee Lanes in Chillicothe. Foose placed fourth at the Sectional and fourth at the District tournament. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/03/web1_Brooklyn-Foose-at-Distirct-2021.jpg Washington senior Brooklyn Foose competes in the postseason tournament at Shawnee Lanes in Chillicothe. Foose placed fourth at the Sectional and fourth at the District tournament. Courtesy photos