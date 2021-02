The Miami Trace boys basketball home games with Hillsboro, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 2, were postponed and have been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13.

On that day, the freshman game will start at 3 p.m., followed by the junior-varsity and then the varsity game.

The Washington Blue Lion boys basketball home games with Chillicothe, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 2, were postponed and have been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 4.