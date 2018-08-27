Blue Lion soccer falls to Hurricane

On a windy, and eventually wet Saturday, the Wilmington boys soccer team had their way with the hosting Blue Lions in a 10-1 victory.

“We had two challenges today,” said Lions head coach Aaron Teter. “The first is that we were against a top opponent in Wilmington, and only our best would do. The second was to keep our focus after a long week, and unfortunately we were unable to accomplish that. As we look back at our first three games we have had three very different experiences. Waverly was about gaining experience. At Circleville our hard work paid off. Today was a hard lesson, but one we can use to improve.”

The Blue Lions’ goal came after Grant Kuhlwein was fouled outside the penalty area. Senior captain Nicholas Bishop coolly played the ensuing set piece over the keeper’s head into the side netting. That goal made the score 2-1, but it was all Wilmington after that.

Washington (0-2-1) travels to Hillsboro for their first FAC match of the season Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Ryan Schwartz possesses the ball for the Blue Lions during a non-conference match against Wilmington at Washington High School Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/08/web1_Ryan-Schwartz-Blue-Lion-soccer-vs-Wilmington-8-25-2018-1.jpg Ryan Schwartz possesses the ball for the Blue Lions during a non-conference match against Wilmington at Washington High School Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Photo by Kenny Binegar