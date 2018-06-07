FAC recognizes track elites

The Frontier Athletic Conference recognized the top female track athletes for 2018 at the first-ever FAC spring sports banquet May 21 in Washington C.H. Local student-athletes pictured (front row, at left), Katie Seyfang, Miami Trace High School, conference champion in the shot put and discus throws; next is Maddy Garrison of Washington High School, 800-meter and 1600-meter FAC champion; next is Jaelyn Mason of Washington High School, FAC pole vault champion; (middle row, at left), Rayana Burns, Washington High School, FAC champion in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes and the high jump. Not pictured: Shaylee McDonald, Miami Trace, FAC long jump champion.

The Frontier Athletic Conference recognized the top female track athletes for 2018 at the first-ever FAC spring sports banquet May 21 in Washington C.H. Local student-athletes pictured (front row, at left), Katie Seyfang, Miami Trace High School, conference champion in the shot put and discus throws; next is Maddy Garrison of Washington High School, 800-meter and 1600-meter FAC champion; next is Jaelyn Mason of Washington High School, FAC pole vault champion; (middle row, at left), Rayana Burns, Washington High School, FAC champion in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes and the high jump. Not pictured: Shaylee McDonald, Miami Trace, FAC long jump champion. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/06/web1_1st-team-FAC-girls-track-2018.jpg The Frontier Athletic Conference recognized the top female track athletes for 2018 at the first-ever FAC spring sports banquet May 21 in Washington C.H. Local student-athletes pictured (front row, at left), Katie Seyfang, Miami Trace High School, conference champion in the shot put and discus throws; next is Maddy Garrison of Washington High School, 800-meter and 1600-meter FAC champion; next is Jaelyn Mason of Washington High School, FAC pole vault champion; (middle row, at left), Rayana Burns, Washington High School, FAC champion in the 100, 200 and 400-meter dashes and the high jump. Not pictured: Shaylee McDonald, Miami Trace, FAC long jump champion. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald