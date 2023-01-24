FCS students attend leadership conference

Fayette Christian School students recently attended the 2023 Leadership Conference, sponsored by Epifano McDonald’s of Fayette County, at Deer Creek State Lodge and Conference Center.

FCS Principal Rick Melvin kicked off the conference discussing “Spiritual Leadership.”

Carole Pontious led two leadership sessions, which included team-building activities on “Building Communication Skills and Conflict Management Skills” as well as “Effective Teamwork.”

Former Ohio State University football captain, Glenn Cobb, spoke to the group on his experiences being on effective teams and his own spiritual walk.

Washington Municipal Court Judge Victor Pontious was also in attendance and spoke to the students about working together for the common good.

Fayette Bible Pastor Tony Garren closed the event by charging the students with the responsibility of creating their own legacy at FCS.

The students enjoyed beautifully-catered meals and all the amenities in which Deer Creek State Lodge and Conference Center has available to its guests during this weekend event.

Sharon Miller, FCS administrative assistant, also assisted with the conference.

FCS students were very creative during their team-building “Marshmallow Challenge.” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_Marshmallow-Challenge.jpg FCS students were very creative during their team-building “Marshmallow Challenge.” Courtesy photo