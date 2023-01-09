Mexican restaurant to open at Destination Outlets

JEFFERSONVILLE — Attention foodies and taco lovers: Destination Outlets is excited to announce the grand opening of “1942 Tacos & Tequila,” a full-service Mexican restaurant, is coming soon to the Destination Outlets mall in Jeffersonville.

Located at the Interstate 71 and US 35 interchange, 1942 Tacos & Tequila will offer a wide range of fresh and authentic Mexican dishes, including tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and much more, according to a news release. Its menu will also feature a variety of tequila-based cocktails and beers.

The restaurant will offer indoor and outdoor seating, making it the perfect spot for a quick lunch or a night out with friends and family.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be joining Destination Outlets,” said Jose Garcia, owner of 1942 Tacos. “We can’t wait to become a part of Ohio’s largest outlet mall and look forward to sharing our amazing food and tequilas with the good people of Fayette County.”

1942 Tacos and Tequila will open its doors to the public in the spring of 2023. Mark your calendars and stay tuned for more details. 1942 Tacos & Tequila can’t wait to serve you the best Mexican food and drinks in Jeffersonville, officials said.

About Destination Outlets

Destination Outlets is a 400,000 square foot shopping complex featuring a variety of brand-name and designer outlet stores for fashion, apparel, housewares, and more. Destination Outlets is well loved by shoppers far and wide for its great deals, family entertainment, and dog friendly atmosphere. The shopping center is centrally located right off Route 71 in Jeffersonville, Ohio, and regularly hosts top-tier events aimed at bringing the local community together.

For more information, visit destinationoutlets.com

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2023/01/web1_destination.jpg