SSCC announces honors lists for the fall semester

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for Fall Semester 2022. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0-grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5-grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

FAYETTE COUNTY

· Named to the President’s List: Bloomingburg: Phillip Gant; Washington Court House: Katelynn Crichton, Felicia Mathews, Hailie McMurry.

· Named to the Dean’s List: Washington Court House: Alex Alltop, Addison Chambers, Drew Ferguson, Alexa Harris, Madison Hayes, Kayli Merritt, Treyen Wilson.

Southern State Community College offers associate degree programs, certificate programs, bachelor’s degree completion through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs. With campus locations in Hillsboro and Mt. Orab, Southern State provides close-to-home convenience and a supportive community experience. Delivering on its mission to provide an affordable, accessible, high-quality education, Southern State offers flexible scheduling with day, evening, online and hybrid courses. To learn more, call 1-800-628-7722 or visit www.sscc.edu.