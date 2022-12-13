SATH to host annual ‘Sweetheart Charity Ball’

The SATH (Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped) organization will be hosting its 19th-annual Valentine’s Sweetheart Charity Ball on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Roberts Centre in Wilmington.

The evening will begin with appetizers at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing from 8-11 p.m. The attire for the evening is semi-formal/formal. The featured band is “Blue Water Kings Band” out of Cincinnati. The cost is $125 per couple which includes appetizers, dinner, dancing, a photo of each couple and door prizes.

Again this year, child care will be available.

SATH is a non-profit organization that assists children with disabilities by sponsoring programs that enhance the quality of their life.

If you are unable to attend but would like to support the Charity Ball, SATH is still in need of table sponsors for this event.

For tickets and information, contact Linda Allen, SATH executive director, at (937) 366-6657 or (937) 364-6144. Or visit the website to purchase tickets at www.kampdovetail.com