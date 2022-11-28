Southern Ohio ESC receives ‘high performing’ designation

Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC) applied for and has received the High Performing ESC designation from the Ohio Department of Education. A High Performing ESC has generated total cost savings of at least 5% for its client school districts for primary services secured from the ESC instead of another source. Southern Ohio ESC far exceeded this 5% benchmark, with a total savings of 17.78% in 2022.

“Ohio’s educational service centers provide exceptional cost savings to their school districts in addition to all of the other services and support they offer,” says Craig Burford, executive director of the Ohio ESC Association (OESCA). “Over the past seven years, Ohio ESCs have averaged 35% savings to districts per year, for a total of almost $497 million in savings statewide for primary services since 2016.”

The Ohio Department of Education evaluated each application based on the total percentage of cost savings the ESC generated for its client districts calculated based on the price charged to the client by the ESC for primary service.

Educational service centers that have obtained the High Performing ESC designation may use one of the following two graphics, one for the 2022 fiscal year, or a seven-year version for ESCs who have earned High Performing ESC status for the past seven years in a row.

Southern Ohio ESC proudly provides educational and fiscal services to twelve client districts in Adams, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties and is the fiscal agent for Region 14 Hopewell Center who provides state support team and special education services for the Southern Ohio ESC client districts and Brown County school districts. Visit the Southern Ohio ESC website www.southernohioesc,org for more information.

Ohio’s Educational Service Centers (ESCs) provide school districts with professional development, technology, support, planning, and administrative services that help improve student learning, enhance the quality of instruction, expand access to resources, and maximize operating/fiscal efficiencies. The Ohio ESC Association (OESCA) supports, educates, and advocates for Ohio’s ESCs. www.oesca.org.