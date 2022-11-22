Hinderer Ford continues Christmas tradition with United Way

Hinderer Ford is generously gifting $5,000 to Fayette County children this holiday season.

Justin Hinderer, along with Hinderer Ford employees, are very passionate about this community and want to support the children of Fayette County. The United Way of Fayette County connects with local schools and agencies to identify children in need. This donation specifically helps underprivileged children in our community with gifts of clothes, coats, shoes, boots, toys, games, and books, all of which are purchased and wrapped for each child.

And this year, the Altrusa Club will be helping wrap the gifts for the children. This is just one way that Hinderer Ford is helping those less fortunate while making Christmas a little brighter for local children. The United Way of Fayette County thanks Hinderer Ford for their generous gift.