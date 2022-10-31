Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Oct. 30

Burglary: At 12:43 p.m., Rita Timm, of Forest Street, reported that sometime between Oct. 28 and Oct. 30, unknown person(s) gained entry into her residence. Nothing was damaged or taken.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/Possession of Drugs: At 12:46 p.m., officers responded to East Market Street in reference to a wanted person. Officers made contact with Terri Scott, of Pam Drive. While being searched, officers located suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 28

Disturbance: At 1:32 p.m., officers responded to 333 Sixth St. in reference to a disturbance complaint. After officers arrived, it was discovered that a male resident took a blanket to the basement, set the blanket on fire and then departed. The fire was extinguished by another resident before the fire could spread. James Riley II was arrested for arson.

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle: At 9:28 p.m., the victim reported that he allowed a family member to use his vehicle. The victim learned that the family member was using the vehicle beyond what he allowed him to do. The victim asked that the vehicle be returned, and the offender refused to return the vehicle. After ample time was given for the offender to return the vehicle, the victim filed a report for unauthorized use of the vehicle. A warrant was filed for the offender.