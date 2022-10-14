Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Oct. 17-21 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sloppy Joe, tater tots, corn, vanilla wafers, fruit
TUESDAY
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, seasoned peas, dinner roll, mixed fruit, animal crackers
WEDNESDAY
Turkey & ham on croissant, macaroni salad, tomato slice/lettuce, fruit/fruit juice
THURSDAY
Beef liver & onions, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit, graham crackers
FRIDAY
Lasagna, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, warm garlic bread, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Oct. 17-21 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
9:30 a.m. Commodities
9:30 a.m. Board meeting
10:30 a.m. Blood pressure – Fayette County Public Health
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure FS
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo