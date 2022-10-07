Blue Lions welcome local engineers

On Tuesday, the Blue Lion Robotics Team welcomed engineers from YUSA to its weekly practice at the Blue Lion Innovation Center within Washington Middle School. The Blue Lions are preparing for their first Robotics competition to be held in December and are developing processes for building their robots based on the expertise of these local engineers.

Across the district, the Blue Lion Robotics Club numbers approximately 80 students in grades 3-8.

If you are interested in helping out the Blue Lions at Belle Aire Intermediate or Washington Middle School and have engineering experience, please contact Anthony Amore at [email protected] or by phone at 740-335-0291.

A Washington Middle School student is shown working on his robot during the weekly Robotics practice. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_WMS-Student-with-Robot.jpg A Washington Middle School student is shown working on his robot during the weekly Robotics practice. Courtesy photos An employee of YUSA is pictured helping a couple WMS students with their robots. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/10/web1_YUSA-employee-helps-students.jpg An employee of YUSA is pictured helping a couple WMS students with their robots. Courtesy photos