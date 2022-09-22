Local appointed to Ohio Attorney General’s Teen Ambassador Board

Garrett Wahl, a junior at Washington Court House High School, was recently appointed to the the Ohio Attorney General’s Teen Ambassador Board.

The board provides Ohio’s future leaders with an inside look at Ohio law and government. The board consists of high school juniors and seniors chosen from around the state. Members will address some of the greatest issues facing our state and develop solutions to improve the lives of Ohioans. Ambassadors will meet with elected officials and interact with assistant attorneys general.

Students will also have the opportunity to meet with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, attend events around the state throughout the year, visiting Columbus and regional offices.

Previously, the board met with the Ohio Attorney General, members of the Ohio Senate and House of Representatives, toured the Ohio Supreme Court and met with Supreme Court Justices, and spoke with senior administrative staff, employees, and BCI scientists of the Attorney General’s Office.

Garrett is active in his high school student government and also serves as a three-year board member on the Ohio Department of Health Youth-Led Prevention Council. He has attended numerous leadership conferences throughout Ohio.

Garrett Wahl https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/09/web1_GarrettWahl.jpg Garrett Wahl