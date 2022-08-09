MSF to host several community events

Main Street Fayette will be hosting several upcoming events to get everyone involved in the end of the year festivities.

There are multiple events planned to get the community excited, including the Downtown Trick or Treat in October and the Downtown LIVE Christmas event in December. McKenna Brown, the president/director of Main Street Fayette, recently spoke to the Record-Herald about the upcoming events and what to expect.

Music on Main will be the first event to kick off the fun. “Dumbfounded,” a local classic rock, garage style band, will be the live entertainment for the night. This Friday, Aug. 12, everyone can gather their lawn chairs and head down to North Main Street in front of the courthouse to enjoy the local concert with family and friends. The event will start at 5 p.m. and last through 8 p.m. Downtown businesses and vendors will be open to provide great food and plenty of shopping as well.

The Scarecrow Shop Hop will follow shortly after on Sept. 9 and 10. A giveaway will also be available. To enter, shop at your favorite MSF member, downtown businesses and take a picture of you and your purchase. Then head over to the event Facebook page to post your picture there or just simply email it to [email protected]

“MSF has actually teamed up with the Scarecrow Festival for this event and will be giving out a festival t-shirt along with beer garden tickets as prizes for the giveaway,” explained Brown.

On Saturday, Oct. 8, everyone can head down in their costumes for the Trick or Treat Shop Hop where you can fill your Halloween bag with candy and treats from local downtown businesses.

“We moved it to a Saturday to accommodate school kids and thought that would work best around everyone’s schedule,” Brown said.

Local pop-up vendors will be available as well as an assortment of food trucks to help curb your appetite along the way. Meanwhile, your family can stop by the firehouse for the annual Fire Department Open House. The fun will include fire trucks, tours, firefighters, and more. Both events will start at 2 p.m. and end at 6 p.m.

Brown said, “This event is really like a second trick-or-treat for the kids. Really, it’s the downtown businesses and fire department providing for the community. We just help sponsor this event.”

The Kick Off the Holidays Shop Hop will help everyone get a head start on their holiday shopping while supporting local, downtown businesses. On Nov. 11 and 12, individuals can make their way through their favorite shops and also participate in another giveaway. Two shoppers will be chosen to receive a $50 gift certificate to spend at any MSF member business. Along with the Scarecrow Shop Hop giveaway, to enter you must take a picture with your purchase or purchases from the event and share them to the event Facebook page or email them to [email protected]

Finally, to bring 2022 to a close, Main Street Fayette will be hosting the Downtown LIVE Christmas event on Dec. 10. Lots of activities will be available, including horse and carriage rides, a trackless train, and even an ice rink. It will be the perfect opportunity for families to get involved in the holiday cheer and a great opportunity to spend time with friends and neighbors as well. There will also be a scavenger hunt for the kids to participate in.

“Last year, we gave out around $3,000 in prizes ranging from ball pits and toys for babies, to iPads and Hover-boards for the older kids. It was an extra Christmas gift for a lot of the kids and helped the families out as well when it came to Christmas shopping” said Brown.

This huge event grows with every passing year and an exceptional turnout is expected for this year’s.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/08/Music-on-Main-Flyeer-2-.png

‘Dumbfounded’ to perform at Music on Main this Friday