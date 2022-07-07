Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

July 6

John D. Justice Jr., 54, 514 Warren Ave., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Michael S. Wagner, 40, 802 Sycamore St., failure to assure clear distance ahead, license forfeiture suspension.

Larry J. Buck, 52, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Alexis Stritenberger, 22, 240 W. Elm St., bench warrant – failure to appear.

Harry T. Armstrong III, 31, 1324 Grace St., criminal trespass.

Melissa J. Vanhoose, 30, 1150 Commons Drive, license forfeiture suspension, failure to control, leaving the scene.