Persinger Pilates welcomed

The City of Washington Court House recently welcomed Persinger Pilates with a new business plaque. Located at 120 W. Court St., Suite 1 (second floor), Persinger Pilates is a calm space filled with natural light that uses unique machines to help strengthen your core, find your alignment, while toning and stretching your body. The business is open Monday-Saturday, times vary.

