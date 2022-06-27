Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

June 26

Tommy T. Queen, 21, 233 Draper St., speed, no operator’s license.

Miranda L. Russell, 33, 1133 Vine St., non-compliance suspension.

Scott A. Runnels, 53, 416 Peddicord Ave. Apt. B, license forfeiture.

Juvenile, 15, Washington C.H., no operator’s license.

Marshall L. Leach II, 41, 413 Clyburn Ave., non-compliance suspension.

Christina M. Woody, 37, no operator’s license, fictitious registration.

June 25

Michael A. Marcum, 22, 2795 Worthington Road, helmet required – novice violation.

Brandon M. Beechler, 40, 615 Mclean St., non-compliance suspension.

Danielle M. Short, 41, Blanchester, Fayette County grand jury indictment – possession of drugs.

Amber E. Alesiani, 31, 812 Broadway St., no operator’s license, leaving the scene, red light violation, OVI, OVI per se over .17 limit.

Richard B. Huff Jr., 35, 737 Broadway St., OVI, OVI per se over .17 limit.

June 24

Chad E. Reeves, 44, 678 Robinson Road Lot 9, child support suspension, failure to control.

Tyler R. Drake, 25, Greenfield, criminal trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Haley M. Whitehead, 23, Jamestown, backing without safety.

Katie M. Creed, 37, 619 Gibbs Ave., grand jury indictment.

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Tobias J. Lingo, 38, Frankfort, expired registration.

Chad E. Terry, 38, 815 Maple St., failure to reinstate, no motorcycle endorsement.

Chad D. Leeth, 38, Jeffersonville, no operator’s license.

Amanda J. Hawke, 28, Jeffersonville, possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

William J. Hyer, 52, 94 Jamison Road Lot 156, child support suspension.

June 23

Garrett M. Pfeifer, 25, 1809 Columbus Ave. Room 222, bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

Aaron Wilson, 35, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Hubert Green, 45, at large, disorderly conduct.

Phillip M. Haffner, 53, 3550 US Route 22 Apt. 4C, failure to display registration, license forfeiture suspension.

Daniel J. Detty, 18, 2747 Snow Hill Road, failure to display registration, no motorcycle endorsement.

Amber R. Frederick, 33, 1429 Forest St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.