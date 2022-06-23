Destination to host several events

Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville has several events coming this summer and fall that the whole family can enjoy. From monster trucks, to concerts, to even a pumpkin pie eating contest, the local outlet mall plans to be the go-to spot for your summer entertainment and shopping needs, Destination officials said.

The first upcoming event will occur during the Fourth of July weekend, called “Monster Truck Madness.” This event will run July 3-4 from 12-6 p.m. This will be free to the public and will include photo opportunities, as well as the chance to ride in a monster truck.

The next event coming to Destination Outlets is the ACO Pro Invitational Cornhole Tournament. This will take place on July 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be no charge to attend this event, and families can watch the top eight teams compete for a $7,500 purse. Those wishing to test their cornhole skills can compete in the amateur cornhole mini tournament. Food trucks, the Cincinnati Tap Truck, and a live DJ will be on site throughout the day.

Moving into August, Destination Outlets will hold a “Food Truck Rally” during Ohio Tax Free Weekend. This will take place Aug. 5-7 from 12-6 p.m. daily. More than 10 food trucks will be on hand each day to serve customers as they shop. Customers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite food truck if they wish. Music will be provided during this event by Ramblers Quartet.

A couple of outdoor concerts are planned for August and September. “Shucking Bubba” will be performing on Aug. 20 from 5-8 p.m. “Whiskey Would” will be performing on Sept. 3 from 6-8 p.m. Fans can enter a drawing via social media for a chance to win VIP tickets, provided by Open Box Outlet. Food trucks will be on-site during these events to serve the community.

The second-annual Fayette County Drug Education Car Show will take place on Sept. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be free for spectators and $15 for anyone who wants to enter a car into the show.

Another event celebrating its second year is the World Pumpkin Pie Eating Championships. This event will return to Destination Outlets on Oct. 9 from 12-3 p.m. Defending champion and celebrity competitive eater Joey Chestnut will return and look to take the title again this year.

Wrapping up this year’s events at Destination Outlets will be the Holiday Festival. This will take place on Nov. 19 from 6-8 p.m. Photo opportunities with Santa will be available, as well as a chance to watch local a capella and dance groups perform.

With a wide variety of events coming to Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville this year, customers will have several opportunities to “Shop, Eat, and Play,” officials said.

Columbus rock band “Whiskey Would.” https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_20220228-Best-Band-pic-FENDERS18feb22-1.jpg Columbus rock band “Whiskey Would.” Courtesy photo

Monster truck event, cornhole tourney set for this summer