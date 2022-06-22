Chamber welcomes Breathe Align Restore Wellness Center

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce was excited to welcome BAR Wellness Center to the Chamber and into our community! Breathe Align Restore Wellness Center is owned by Austin Fitzpatrick. Located at 1014 Leesburg Ave., Washington C.H., they offer massage, yoga, sauna, coaching, and workshops. Visit them today at barwellnesscenter.com to find out more or make an appointment. Pictured: Whitney Gentry (Adena Fayette), Stephanie Dunham (Fay. Co. Travel & Tourism), Kathy Patterson (Record-Herald), Austin Fitzpatrick – owner, Chelsie Baker (City of WCH), Debbie Bryant (United Way)

