Adena awards nearly $100,000 in scholarships

CHILLICOTHE, OH – Graduation is a celebration of hope, the birthplace of optimism that from among any particular year’s graduating class will come the next great medical or technological breakthrough, the next amazing author or artist, or the solutions to some of society’s greatest problems.

But hope without action becomes nothing more than a dream. As the health care industry nationwide hopes to resolve ongoing staffing shortages in several areas, Adena Health System is taking the action to turn that hope into reality. Adena recently awarded 19 area students $5,000 scholarships through its Hope for Our Future initiative to pursue courses of study within fields associated with health care that may one day lead some of the recipients home to care for the communities served by the Health System.

Recipients came from five counties and 10 different high schools within Adena’s service area. Those selected, including their high school and planned field of study, were:

· Cheyanne Barnes, Chillicothe High School, occupational therapy

· Liliuana Carver, Chillicothe High School, physician training

· Rebecca Coffey, Chillicothe High School, physician training

· Adriane Collier, Logan Elm High School, creative writing

· Jacob Cruse, Eastern High School, physician training

· Alexia Cusic, Miami Trace High School, nursing

· Haleigh Hughes, Jackson High School, nursing

· Olivia Kennedy, Jackson High School, physician training

· Saylor Moore, Miami Trace High School, nursing

· Emily Moser, Miami Trace High School, physician training

· Arielle Pelletier, Unioto High School, nursing

· Caleb Perry, Miami Trace High School, physician assistant

· Ethan Pollock, Ross County Christian Academy, medical technician

· Katelyn Sauerbrun, Teays Valley High School, nursing

· Carley Smith, Paint Valley High School, physician training

· Emily Taylor, Miami Trace High School, speech and language pathology

· Lauren Triplett, Teays Valley High School, physical therapy

· Serinity VanFossan, Unioto High School, imaging

· Cami Wilson, Zane Trace High School, nursing

The scholarships were available to applicants considering a career in health care, either directly involved with patient care on the clinical side or in a number of fields that support operation of a health system, such as accounting, information technology, human resources, legal, marketing and communications and business development, among others. They were awarded on a competitive basis after applications were reviewed by an Adena scholarship committee.

During a recent reception hosted by Adena, the scholarship recipients had the opportunity to be recognized for their academic accomplishments and future plans and to mingle with some members of the Health System’s leadership and other caregivers who may, one day, become their colleagues should they choose to return after completing their education.

Also, recognized with scholarships were Adena Sports Medicine’s Male and Female Athletes of the Year.

· Denver Ethan Caudill, Wellston High School

· Nevaeh Ousley, Wellston High School

The scholarship opportunities are made possible through the fundraising efforts of the Adena Health Foundation, Adena Volunteer Advisory Council and the Women’s Board; the assistance of the physicians, Advanced Practice Providers and caregivers of Adena Health System; and generous contributions from members of the community into one of several available scholarship funds that make up the Hope for Our Future initiative.

To learn more about donating to one of Adena’s scholarship funds, visit Adena.org/foundation or call the Adena Health Foundation at 740-779-7528.

Adena recently awarded 19 area students $5,000 scholarships through its Hope for Our Future initiative. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/06/web1_2022-Adena-Scholarship-Recipients.jpg Adena recently awarded 19 area students $5,000 scholarships through its Hope for Our Future initiative. Courtesy photo