Local 4-H program honors scholarship award winners

The Fayette County 4-H program recently recognized the 2022 scholarship award winners.

“The program is fortunate to be able to recognize some of our amazing seniors, who will be leaving a lasting impression on the Fayette County 4-H program for years to come,” said Lydia Ulry, OSU Extension Educator – 4-H Youth Development. “Fayette County 4-H is blessed to have some fantastic donors who help us to recognize our seniors who go above and beyond annually.”

Catherine Jean Brown Scholarships: Bryce Bennett (Miami Trace), Emily Moser (Miami Trace), Elizabeth (Libby) Aleshire (Miami Trace), Drew Black (Miami Trace), Carmen Enochs (Miami Trace), Hidy Kirkpatrick (Miami Trace), Abigail (Abbie) Brandt (Miami Trace), Madison Johnson (Miami Trace), Weston Melvin (Miami Trace), Weston Pettit (Miami Trace), McKenna Casto (Miami Trace), Alexis (Lexi) Hagler (Miami Trace), Emily Taylor (Miami Trace), Jayden Brown (Miami Trace), Alexis Gardener (Miami Trace), and Johnathon (Jack) Mead (WCH City Schools)

Rob Herron Scholarships: Weston Melvin (Miami Trace) and Weston Pettit (Miami Trace)

Chip Bumpus Scholarships:Hidy Kirkpatrick (Miami Trace) and Abigail (Abbie) Brandt (Miami Trace)

Chuckwagon Scholarships: Bryce Bennett (Miami Trace), Emily Moser (Miami Trace), Elizabeth (Libby) Aleshire (Miami Trace), Drew Black (Miami Trace), Carmen Enochs (Miami Trace), Hidy Kirkpatrick (Miami Trace), Abigail (Abbie) Brandt (Miami Trace), Madison Johnson (Miami Trace), Weston Melvin (Miami Trace), Weston Pettit (Miami Trace), McKenna Casto (Miami Trace), Alexis (Lexi) Hagler (Miami Trace), Emily Taylor (Miami Trace), Jayden Brown (Miami Trace), Alexis Gardener (Miami Trace), and Johnathon (Jack) Mead (WCH City Schools)

Bryce Bennett is the son of Tiffany and Bruce Bennett. He is an 11-year member of Fayette Farm Life 4-H club, as well as one of our outstanding camp counselors. He also serves as the President of the Junior Fairboard. Bryce is a recent graduate of Miami Trace, and he plans to continue his education at The Ohio State University – ATI majoring in Animal Sciences.

Emily Moser is the daughter of Tina and Joe Moser. She is a 6-year member of Lucky Leaf Livestock 4-H Club. Emily is also the Treasurer of the Junior Fairboard, as well as one of our most enthusiast camp counselors. She is a recent graduate of Miami and Trace, and she is going to The Ohio State University to study biology.

Elizabeth (Libby) Aleshire is the daughter of Melisa and Jeff Aleshire. She is a 9-year member of the Fayette Farm Life 4-H Club. Libby is a dedicated member of the Junior Fairboard and even serves as the Vice President. She recently graduated from Miami Trace, and this fall she will be studying biology at the University of Louisville.

Drew Black is the son of Tasha and Mike Black. He is a 10-year member of 4-H and is in the Fayette Farm Life 4-H Club. Drew is a fantastic camp counselor, and his campers adore him. He recently graduated from Miami Trace. This fall he will attend Kent State University and major in fashion merchandising.

Carmen Enochs is the daughter of Jennifer and Rob Enochs. He is a 10-year member of the 4-H Fun Bunch 4-H Club. Carmen is a camp counselor, a member of the Junior Fairboard, and is a member of the FCS board. Carmen has been extremely dedicated and responsible in these roles. She recently graduated from Miami Trace and will be studying nursing at Wright State University.

Hidy Kirkpatrick is the daughter of Sarah and Brent Kirkpatrick. Hidy is a 10-year member of the All-N-One 4-H Club. Hidy is a passionate member of the Junior Fairboard, the FCS Board, and the State FCS Board. She also serves as the Secretary for the Junior Fairboard. Hidy has recently graduated from Miami Trace. She will be attending the University of Alabama, where she will study fashion design and dance.

Abigail (Abbie) Brandt is the daughter of D.J. and Will Brandt. Abbie is a 9-year member of 4-H and is in the 4-H Fun Bunch 4-H Club. Abbie is an outstanding camp counselor, member of the Junior Fairboard, and Extension Advisory Representative. She is a recent graduate of Miami Trace. Abbie plans to continue her education by attending Wright State University and majoring in psychology.

Madison Johnson is the daughter of Christy and Heath Johnson. She is a 10-year member of the All-N-One 4-H Club. Madison is a passionate member of the Junior Fairboard. She has recently graduated from Miami Trace. In the fall, she will attend Wilmington College and study agricultural business.

Weston Melvin is the son of Tabitha and Don Melvin. He has been involved in 4-H for 10 years and he is a member of the Lucky Leaf Livestock 4-H Club. Weston is a great camp counselor and Junior Fairboard member. He also serves as one of the Senior Fairboard Representatives for the Junior Fairboard. Weston graduated from Miami Trace and will be attending and wrestling at the University of the Cumberland’s. While there, he will be studying biology.

Weston Pettit is the son of Lisa and Greg Pettit. He is a 12-year member of 4-H and is in the Fayette Farm Life 4-H Club. Weston is one of our outstanding and responsible camp counselors. Weston has recently graduated from Miami Trace. In the fall he will be attending the University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH) where he will be studying high performance motorsports.

McKenna Casto is the daughter of Regina and Mark Casto. She is a 10-year member of the Top Performers 4-H Club. McKenna is a member of the Junior Fairboard and serves as a Senior Fairboard Representative. She has recently graduated from Miami Trace and will be attending Purdue University. While at Purdue, she will be studying biomedical engineering.

Alexis (Lexi) Hagler is the daughter of Courtney and Jimmy Hagler. Lexi is a 10-year member of 4-H and the Top Performers 4-H Club. Lexi serves as a camp counselor and as a member of the Junior Fairboard. Both roles allow her to use her enthusiasm and creativity. She is a Miami Trace graduate and will attend The Ohio State University – ATI and major in agricultural communications.

Emily Taylor is the daughter of Kristi and Jeff Taylor. She is a member of the Jeff All Arounders and has been in 4-H for 9 years. Emily is and has been a dedicated member of the Junior Fairboard. She has recently graduated from Miami Trace. In the fall she will attend Bowling Green State University and study speech and language pathology.

Jayden Brown is the son of Kathy and Kenneth Brown. He is a 9-year member of the Fayette Firearms 4-H Club. Jayden is an outstanding member of the Junior Fairboard. He has recently graduated from Miami Trace. Jayden plans to attend Ohio Northern University to dual major in computer and mechanical engineering with a specialization in aerospace.

Alexis Gardner is the daughter of Alicia and David Gardner. She is a 13-year-old member of the 4-H Fun Bunch 4-H Club. Alexis is a passionate member of the Junior Fairboard. She is a recent graduate of Miami Trace. In the fall she will be attending the University of Kentucky studying animal sciences.

Johnathon (Jack) Mead is the son of Janelle and Rick Mead. He is a 10-year member of 4-H and is a member of the Buckeye All Stars 4-H Club. Jack has recently graduated from Washington Court House City Schools. He will be attending the University of Cincinnati and will be studying early childhood education.