Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

June 20

Theft/Vandalism: At 10:31 a.m., Crossroads Church, on Halliday Way, reported the theft of three catalytic converters from a van that was parked on its lot.

Menacing: At 1:43 p.m., Louis Sbarbati, of Broadway Street, reported that he was threatened by a known male. Several witnesses were interviewed and Sbarbati was referred to the city solicitor for the filing of charges.

Theft: At 4:16 p.m., officers responded to CVS in reference to an attempted theft. Employees advised that a male had been in the store on June 18 and removed merchandise without paying for it. The same male again came in on June 20 and again attempted theft, however, did not depart with any merchandise. The male was identified as Louis Sbarbati, of Broadway Street, and charges were filed for the June 18 incident.