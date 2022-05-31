Chamber presents scholarships to graduates

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently presented five scholarships to local graduating seniors for their academic achievements and dedication to their community.

Each recipient received a $500 scholarship from funds collected during the annual Chamber Scholarship Golf Outing.

This year’s scholarship recipients are: Emily Barker from Fayette Christian School, Carmen Enochs from Miami Trace, Emily Taylor from Miami Trace, Ryan Elrich from Washington Court House, and Tyler Tackage from Washington Court House.

The Chamber wishes these students the best of luck in their future endeavors.

Emily Barker (left), Fayette Christian School, received a $500 scholarship from the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber president Kristy Bowers made the presentation. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_FC-Scholar-2022-Emily-Barker-.-Kristy-Bowers.jpg Emily Barker (left), Fayette Christian School, received a $500 scholarship from the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber president Kristy Bowers made the presentation. Courtesy photos Carmen Enochs (left), Miami Trace, received a $500 scholarship from the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber president Kristy Bowers made the presentation. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_MT-2022-scholar-Carmen-Enochs-.-Kristy-Bowers.jpg Carmen Enochs (left), Miami Trace, received a $500 scholarship from the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber president Kristy Bowers made the presentation. Courtesy photos Emily Taylor (left), Miami Trace, received a $500 scholarship from the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber president Kristy Bowers made the presentation. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_MT-2022-scholar-Emily-Taylor-.-Kristy-Bowers.jpg Emily Taylor (left), Miami Trace, received a $500 scholarship from the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber president Kristy Bowers made the presentation. Courtesy photos Ryan Elrich, Washington Court House City Schools, received a $500 scholarship from the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber president Kristy Bowers made the presentation. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_WCHCS-2022-scholar-Ryan-Elrich-.-Kristy-Bowers.jpg Ryan Elrich, Washington Court House City Schools, received a $500 scholarship from the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber president Kristy Bowers made the presentation. Courtesy photos Tyler Tackage, Washington Court House City Schools, received a $500 scholarship from the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber president Kristy Bowers made the presentation. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_WCHCS-scholar-2022-Tyler-Tackage-.-Kristy-Bowers.jpg Tyler Tackage, Washington Court House City Schools, received a $500 scholarship from the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber president Kristy Bowers made the presentation. Courtesy photos