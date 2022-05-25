Dill Trust awards another $45,000 in scholarships

Eighteen members of the Miami Trace Class of 2022 have each been awarded a $2,500 scholarship by the Howard & Maureen Dill Scholarship Trust. This brings the total amount awarded by the trust since 2013 to $327,000.

The deserving 2022 recipients are as follows:

Alexus Arledge, Jayden Brown, Connor Bucher, Riley Cook, Miranda Cory, Riley Cruea, Alexia Cusic, Sarah Duron-Babb, Taylor Fenner, Justin Hannah, Hailey Honicker, Madison Johnson, Megan Manns, Rebekah Meehan, Victoria Moore, Faith Morrison, Sidney Payton, and Emma Pitstick.

These scholarships are made possible by the perpetual scholarship trust established by the estate of Fayette County residents Howard and Maureen Dill. Each year, all Miami Trace graduating seniors pursuing post-secondary training/education are eligible to submit applications to the Miami Trace guidance department for the trust’s consideration.

Congratulations to this year’s recipients.

Howard and Maureen Dill https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_Dill-pic-to-use.jpg Howard and Maureen Dill Courtesy photo