Open Box Outlet holds grand opening

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently congratulated Open Box Outlet on its grand opening and ribbon cutting. Chamber President Kristy Bowers said, “We’re thrilled to welcome this family-owned and operated, veteran owned company to Fayette County at Destination Outlets.” Pictured are: Kathy Patterson (Record-Herald), Jennifer Snyder (Destination Outlets), Mason Pauley (Open Box), Bri Linton (Open Box), Taylor Tribble (owner), Megan Tribble (owner), Nikk Mallow (Open Box), Hannah Girton (Destination Outlets), and Whitney Gentry (Adena Fayette).

