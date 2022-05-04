Committee thanks community for MT levy passage

The volunteer campaign committee that spearheaded the effort to help pass the Miami Trace Local School District’s five-year, 3.2-mill renewal tax levy thanked community members for their support.

The day after the levy passed by a 1,319-1,034 margin at the primary election, Dan Roberts — co-chair of the “Strong Schools, Strong Community Committee” — said he’s happy for the students, staff, parents and community.

“I really believe this is important to the strength of your community to have excellent schools,” said Roberts, who was the superintendent at Miami Trace for 11 years. “The voters were so gracious and generous to continue this levy for us.”

Roberts thanked the co-chair of the committee, Dr. Norma Kirby, who spent 35 years as a Miami Trace educator.

“She truly is a brilliant mind and a very passionate ambassador for public education,” Roberts said. “To be able to work the past few months with her on this project, along with the truly incredible support as far as encouragement and accommodation that the school district gave to us, was just tremendous. This was a more difficult election because of recent cases involving public schools and levy campaigns….we had to be extremely cautious and very transparent in following the guidelines as they were intended. It was a new challenge for all of us.”

Dr. Kirby also thanked the community for the support of this levy, which will continue to support daily operations — such as personnel, purchased services, and supplies/equipment — in the district.

“I’m just really proud that Miami Trace will be able to maintain its programs thanks to this support,” she said. “Students were the big winner at this election. Also, a huge thank you to everyone who worked on the campaign. It was truly a group effort.”

Roberts said there was a small gathering Tuesday night with committee members, and a few Miami Trace administrators and board members, as they waited on final election results.

“When we saw the final results come in, we were very happy and very relieved,” he said. “To all those persons who contributed to the effort, and there are far too many to list, we so much appreciate the support for Miami Trace schools.”

Uncontested Races

David Bender — currently the Probate/Juvenile Court Judge — received 2,702 votes on the Republican primary ballot in his unopposed run for Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge.

Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Beathard’s current and final term will expire on Feb. 8, 2023. Beathard, a Republican, was first elected in 2004 to serve as Common Pleas Judge. He was reelected in 2010 and 2016.

Bender was appointed to the Fayette County Probate/Juvenile Court as judge by then-Ohio Governor Josh Kasich to succeed Nancy Hammond. He assumed office in May 2011 and was elected to the court in November 2012 to serve the remainder of Hammond’s term.

Bender was reelected as judge in 2014 and 2020. His current term as Probate/Juvenile Court judge expires Feb. 8, 2026.

The judges of Ohio Courts of Common Pleas are selected through partisan primaries and nonpartisan general elections. Winners from the partisan primaries move onto the general election.

No Democratic candidates filed to run for Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge at this year’s primary.

Fayette County Auditor Brenda Mossbarger, a Republican, also ran unopposed for another term as auditor and received 2,780 votes. Her current term expires March 12, 2023.

Fayette County Commissioner Jim Garland, a Republican, also ran unopposed for another term as commissioner and received 2,755 votes. His current term expires Dec. 31 of this year.

Reach Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

