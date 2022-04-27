Le Ella Lanes named Chamber Business of the Month

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is proud to recognize Le Ella Lanes as its Business of the Month. Owned by Ron and Diane Amore Jr., Le Ella Lanes has been providing a place for youth, family, and friends to gather for a fun time of bowling since 1982. Le Ella runs leagues for seniors, men, women and mixed leagues, as well as a junior league program that youth bowlers can earn scholarships for college starting at age 5. They offer packages for get-togethers, such as, birthday parties, 4-H clubs, church groups, youth organizations, family reunions or class reunions. Amore` Pizzeria is right inside Le Ella Lanes, offering eat in or take out pizza, subs, wings, fresh salads, appetizers and sandwiches. The Chamber wants to thank Ron and Diane for providing a place for fun and leisure for the residents of Fayette County. Pictured: Robyn Hadden (St. Catherine’s/CH Manor), Debbie Bryant (United Way), Chelsie Baker (City of WCH), Ron & Diane Amore Jr, Kathy Patterson (Record-Herald), Stephanie Dunham (Fayette Travel & Tourism), and Jennifer Snyder (Destination Outlets).

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is proud to recognize Le Ella Lanes as its Business of the Month. Owned by Ron and Diane Amore Jr., Le Ella Lanes has been providing a place for youth, family, and friends to gather for a fun time of bowling since 1982. Le Ella runs leagues for seniors, men, women and mixed leagues, as well as a junior league program that youth bowlers can earn scholarships for college starting at age 5. They offer packages for get-togethers, such as, birthday parties, 4-H clubs, church groups, youth organizations, family reunions or class reunions. Amore` Pizzeria is right inside Le Ella Lanes, offering eat in or take out pizza, subs, wings, fresh salads, appetizers and sandwiches. The Chamber wants to thank Ron and Diane for providing a place for fun and leisure for the residents of Fayette County. Pictured: Robyn Hadden (St. Catherine’s/CH Manor), Debbie Bryant (United Way), Chelsie Baker (City of WCH), Ron & Diane Amore Jr, Kathy Patterson (Record-Herald), Stephanie Dunham (Fayette Travel & Tourism), and Jennifer Snyder (Destination Outlets). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_BOM-4.2022Le-Ella-Lanes-3-1-.jpg The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce is proud to recognize Le Ella Lanes as its Business of the Month. Owned by Ron and Diane Amore Jr., Le Ella Lanes has been providing a place for youth, family, and friends to gather for a fun time of bowling since 1982. Le Ella runs leagues for seniors, men, women and mixed leagues, as well as a junior league program that youth bowlers can earn scholarships for college starting at age 5. They offer packages for get-togethers, such as, birthday parties, 4-H clubs, church groups, youth organizations, family reunions or class reunions. Amore` Pizzeria is right inside Le Ella Lanes, offering eat in or take out pizza, subs, wings, fresh salads, appetizers and sandwiches. The Chamber wants to thank Ron and Diane for providing a place for fun and leisure for the residents of Fayette County. Pictured: Robyn Hadden (St. Catherine’s/CH Manor), Debbie Bryant (United Way), Chelsie Baker (City of WCH), Ron & Diane Amore Jr, Kathy Patterson (Record-Herald), Stephanie Dunham (Fayette Travel & Tourism), and Jennifer Snyder (Destination Outlets). Courtesy photo