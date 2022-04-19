Harbor Freight Tools to open in WCH

Harbor Freight Tools has announced it will be opening a new store in Washington Court House later this year.

The new store will be located at 2110 Columbus Ave. and is expected to open this summer. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening.

Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Washington Court House area.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Washington Court House for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Washington Court House area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates, and seasonal opportunities as well. Harbor Freight Tools offers a competitive starting rate along with a best-in-class retail benefits package that includes robust health coverage, and Thanksgiving and Christmas off, according to Harbor Freight management.

Harbor Freight provides stability and the opportunity to advance in a company that continues to grow, with over 24,000 associates and more than 1,200 locations nationwide, according to a press release.

Forbes Magazine has recently recognized Harbor Freight as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail, one of the top employers in terms of diversity, a top employer for women, and one of the country’s Best Employers for Veterans for two years in a row.

Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Washington Court House, OH.”

For more than 40 years, Harbor Freight Tools has been America’s go-to source for affordable tools, according to a press release. The family-owned company started in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small phone sales business into a successful mail order company, bypassing the resellers, dealing directly with factories, and passing the savings on to the customer.

The company opened its first store in 1980. Today, Harbor Freight Tools has over 1,200 stores across the country, 24,000 associates and more than 40 million customers who depend on Harbor Freight’s quality and value to earn a living, repair their homes and cars and pursue their hobbies.

With core values of excellence and continuous improvement, Harbor Freight Tools works to constantly improve the quality of its products and this year will introduce more than 800 new tools and accessories, according to a press release.

Harbor Freight Tools is one of the nation’s fastest growing retailers, opening two new stores every week.

Harbor Freight Tools will be moving into Washington Court House at 2110 Columbus Ave. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_thumbnail_20220419_133422-1.jpg Harbor Freight Tools will be moving into Washington Court House at 2110 Columbus Ave. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo

Store expected to create 25-30 new jobs