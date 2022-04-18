What’s happening at McClish’s this spring?

We have been hearing that question a lot so far this spring! We will reiterate our early winter announcement letter that detailed several new exciting decisions! Spring 2021 marked 37 years that Nancy, Brent, family and staff have enjoyed serving and growing for our faithful patrons.

While Bryan leads the family farm operation, Rachel pursues her growing catering opportunities and we watch our grandchildren grow, a realignment of priorities has been being contemplated. Early fall 2021, we were introduced to an opportunity to partner with Bright Farms, a leading hydroponic lettuce producer located in nearby Wilmington. Bright Farms have leased McClish’s “front” glass greenhouse and former retail hardgoods area for a research and development facility for their multistate expansion plans.

Consequently, McClish’s will not be open for retail sales in 2022. But, McClish’s will continue to grow behind the scenes in the rest of the facility to primarily partner with a brand new retail opportunity!

With great anticipation, we introduce and enthusiastically support Regan Hagler’s dream of opening her own retail greenhouse! “Regan’s Greenhouse at the Farm” will be located at her family farm barely two miles from McClish’s at 5528 US Rt. 35 NW, Washington C.H., OH 43160. Regan has conscientiously helped McClish’s completing six seasons, and continues to develop a keen eye for growing while welcoming and servicing customers. She will feature plants still grown by McClish’s that devoted customers have come to expect over the years.

Her family and friends have done a tremendous job converting the picturesque farm setting into an inviting adventure for gardeners to enjoy a newly erected greenhouse facility. McClish’s will bringing their plants to Regan’s location to allow all their previous customers to continue to enjoy the quality their customers have come to expect while allowing Regan to begin her greenhouse business journey.

Our family was reminded of the brevity of life in early 2021 as we lost Nancy’s dad. The comfort however, was Nancy being able to share and see him accept Jesus as his personal Savior within 12 hours of his passing. It was another reminder that we are all mortal, nothing on earth is forever, and the necessity to embrace adjustments along our journey.

Sincere and heartfelt appreciation is extended to those who have in any way contributed during the past 37 seasons. As is often mentioned, it has always been a joy to witness the Lord’s work in nature over the years. The McClish family will look forward to supporting Regan Hagler beginning in 2022 as the retail opportunity for McClish’s plants and hopefully maybe see both old and new friends at Regan’s Greenhouse at the Farm this season!

With anticipation of spring 2022 and celebrating 38 years of business in a new way!

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Regan-s-Updated-Bold-Logo.jpg https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/Regan-PDF-Map.pdf