MTHS set to host Ohio Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Ohio will convene and hold oral arguments at Miami Trace High School on the morning of Wednesday, April 27, as part of its off-site court program.

Twice each year, the Supreme Court of Ohio conducts a civic education program and relocates from Columbus to hold sessions in other Ohio communities. The program educates high school students and other Ohioans about the state’s judicial system.

Public, private, and home-schooled high school juniors and seniors from Fayette County are invited to participate. Students and their teachers will be provided with curriculum material to study before the session, including summaries of the specific cases to be argued. Local attorneys will team with educators to explain Ohio’s judicial system and review case materials.

At the court session, students will attend one of the three cases being heard that morning. After their assigned case is argued, each student group will meet with the case attorneys for a debriefing.

The Fayette County Common Pleas Court and the Fayette County Bar Association are honored to host this Supreme Court Session, according to court officials. Three sessions are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. This event is open to the public.

The community is welcomed and encouraged to attend this unique event.

“We are both elated and humbled that the Supreme Court of Ohio has chosen Miami Trace Local School District and look forward to hosting,” said Miami Trace Local Schools Superintendent Kim Pittser. “This is a unique opportunity for high school students of Fayette County to learn and have exposure to Ohio’s judicial system.”

The off-site court program has taken the judiciary in person to local communities across Ohio for more than 30 years, enabling more than 40,000 Ohioans, mostly students, to participate.

For more information, you may contact Carmen Baird, court administrator at the Fayette County Common Pleas Court, 740-335-4750.

