Fayette Christian Elementary third quarter honor rolls

Students that made the Fayette Christian Elementary School Principal’s Honor Roll — meaning they received all A’s — are as follows:

-First grader Ryleigh Bell.

-Second graders Hartlyn Hughes, Jase Jones, Kenley Six and Joel Zimmerman.

-Third graders Claire Noble, Jillian Walker and Bailey Zimmerman.

-Fourth graders Claire Day, Leah Day, Sadie Elder, Frankie Helsel, Grace Hook, Shelby Nolt and Tori Patton.

-Fifth graders Abbey Baldwin, Mirabelle Johnson, Noah Massie, Chloe Russell and Colt Whitaker.

-Sixth graders Brady Johnson, Oliver Johnson, Corbyn Nolt and Mylee Picklesimer.

Students that made the Fayette Christian Elementary School regular honor roll — meaning they received all A’s and B’s — are as follows:

-First graders Brooke Noble and Sara Preston.

-Second graders Grace Coonrod, Bentley Harrison, Madelyn Hill, Corbin Kneisley, Tori Schlichter, Isaac Southward, Kiarrah Trenner, Brooklynn Webster and Cole Yenger.

-Third graders Brantley Collins, Paisley Evans, Ava Ford, Emma Ford, Sadie Halliday, Timothy McCracken and Ben Patton.

-Fourth graders JaneEllen Coole, Maxten Gullufsen, Havyn Hughes and Morgan Stollings.

-Fifth graders Gibson Cockerill, Micah Coole, Christian Cooper, Balen Helsel, Isaiah Trenner and Andrew Peterson.

Sixth grader Colton Durose.