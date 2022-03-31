Local wins state fire safety poster contest

The Division of State Fire Marshal works with school districts statewide to promote fire safety through its annual fire safety poster contest and, this year, one of the winners was local student Isabella Taylor.

Taylor is a sixth grader at Washington Court House City Schools. The contest was open to all elementary school students in Ohio from kindergarten through sixth grade.

According to Washington Fire Department Fire Chief Tim Downing, Taylor’s poster demonstrated several Fire Safety messages, including the importance of working smoke detectors and having a fire escape plan.

“Isabella was the first state winner from our area that I am aware of during my career with Washington CH Fire Department. We are very proud of her and thankful to Isabella’s teachers for encouraging student participation in the contest,” said Downing.

Fire safety is often taught to help prevent fires and/or loss of life from fires.

“The importance of Fire Safety cannot be overemphasized. Twice in the past eight months, working smoke detectors alerted residents in our area of fires in their homes. I credit these detectors and the quick response of the occupants for their lives being saved,” explained Downing.

The Fire Prevention Bureau’s primary responsibilities are: providing Ohio’s fire service and citizens with fire and life safety education, maintaining the Ohio Fire Incident Reporting System, and promoting Project S.A.F.E. (Smoke Alarms For Everyone).

The Washington Fire Department and Division of State Fire Marshal visited Washington Middle School on Wednesday to award local sixth grader Isabella Taylor for winning the annual fire safety poster contest. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_imagejpeg_0.jpg The Washington Fire Department and Division of State Fire Marshal visited Washington Middle School on Wednesday to award local sixth grader Isabella Taylor for winning the annual fire safety poster contest. Courtesy photo