Fayette Land & Livestock 4-H club hold second meeting

The Fayette Land & Livestock 4-H Club held their second meeting on February 13th, 2022. Officers were nominated and elected at the previous meeting.

The 2022 officers are pictured as follows (l to r): Josie Wilt (Health), Caitlin Cottrill (Treasurer), Natalie Lindsey (President), Clint Wilt (Environmental), Gus Wilt (Vice President), Sarah Whitney (Safety), Zander Ivey (Secretary), Hayden Cummings (News Reporter)

President Natalie Lindsey called the meeting to order. After the pledges, Caitlin Cottrill gave the Treasurer’s Report. During old business, club members were reminded of the March 1st deadline to enroll for their 4-H projects online, and they were reminded to pay their club dues of $30. During new business, the club discussed the possibility of a fundraiser/community service project to be held over Memorial Day weekend at an event being held on the Fayette Co. Fairgrounds. This will be discussed in more detail in upcoming meetings. Quality Assurance dates were shared with the club. All livestock exhibitors are required to attend one QA session by June 3rd.

Jocie Wilt gave her health report on How to Keep Animal’s Water Clean. Sarah Whitney gave her safety report on Safety in Snow. Clint Wilt reported on How to Get Rid of Ice. Demonstrations were also shared with the club. Gus Wilt and Zander Ivey demonstrated the tools and equipment that is needed to clip and groom livestock for show day. Natalie Lindsey and Caitlin Cottrill shared the uses of different items that are found in their tack box and needed to prepare for a show.

The next meeting will be held on Sunday, February 27th at 5:00 pm at the barn of Chris & Jill Cottrill.

The 2022 Fayette Land & Livestock officers are pictured as follows (left to right): Josie Wilt (Health), Caitlin Cottrill (Treasurer), Natalie Lindsey (President), Clint Wilt (Environmental), Gus Wilt (Vice President), Sarah Whitney (Safety), Zander Ivey (Secretary), Hayden Cummings (News Reporter) https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_IMG-5590.jpg The 2022 Fayette Land & Livestock officers are pictured as follows (left to right): Josie Wilt (Health), Caitlin Cottrill (Treasurer), Natalie Lindsey (President), Clint Wilt (Environmental), Gus Wilt (Vice President), Sarah Whitney (Safety), Zander Ivey (Secretary), Hayden Cummings (News Reporter) Courtesy photo