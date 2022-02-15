WCHCS rescinds district mask mandate

Beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 16, Washington Court House City Schools will move from mandatory face coverings to recommended wear while in the school building.

“Currently, the overall COVID-19 situation at WCHCS has consistently maintained a low level,” said Dr. Tom Bailey, Superintendent of Schools. “In the event of any change to the situation in our schools or community, as well as new guidance from local, state, and federal health organizations, this requirement can be reinstated at any time.”

WCHCS will continue to practice physical distancing, an aggressive and comprehensive sanitation protocol, and other risk mitigation measures, according to district officials. Masks will continue to be available and encouraged for those who wish to wear them during the school day.

In the event that students become exposed to and/or test positive for COVID-19, WCHCS will follow the updated “Mask to Stay/Test to Play ” quarantine and isolation guidelines set by the Ohio Department of Health.

Masks will become optional in the buildings, however due to state law, students will still be required to properly wear face coverings at all times while on school transportation to and from school and all extracurricular activities, regardless of vaccination status. Refusal to adhere to state law may result in loss of bus privileges, explained the district.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available for all individuals 5 years of age and older. If you would like to get your student vaccinated, contact Fayette County Public Health at 740-335-5910 or go to faycohd.org.

“We will continue to work closely with Fayette County Public Health, the Ohio Department of Education, and other agencies to monitor the ever-changing situation as it relates to the health and well-being of our community and students,” said Dr. Bailey. “The safety and well-being of every Blue Lion is our top priority, and we will continue to ensure that our schools are a safe and healthy place to learn each day.”

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/02/web1_mask-leaning-lion.jpg

Face coverings move from required to recommended