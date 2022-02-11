MT transportation supervisor placed on leave

The Miami Trace Local School District has placed its transportation supervisor, Joni Daniels-Blouse, on administrative leave after a complaint had been received that justified an investigation, according to Miami Trace officials.
“The situation under review does not involve the safety or well-being of students,” said Miami Trace Assistant Superintendent Rob Enochs. “At this time, we are not able to share additional details while the investigation is proceeding.”
Daniels-Blouse was placed on administrative leave Monday, Feb. 7. She has been the transportation director at Miami Trace since 2012.
Jack Anders will serve as the acting transportation supervisor.