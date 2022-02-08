No injuries in school bus crash

On Tuesday morning, a traffic accident occurred involving a Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) bus that was transporting Belle Aire Intermediate (third through fifth grade) students to school.

A red 2008 Chevy Impala, driven by Christopher Schick, traveled through a red light and crashed into the bus at approximately 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Court and Main streets in Washington Court House, according to a Washington Police Department report.

According to WCHCS Director of Marketing and Communications Trevor Patton, Fayette County EMS responded to the scene. EMS determined there were no injuries to students or either driver, Patton explained. Once the “all clear” was given, another bus picked up the children and finished their route to get them to school safely.

“We’re thankful no one got hurt,” said Patton. “We’re very thankful for EMS to have gotten to the scene quickly to assist and make sure that all of our kiddos were safe and sound, and our bus driver, and the driver of the other vehicle.”

Patton explained it appeared the accident was not weather-related as the street the accident occurred on was clear of snow and ice. The police report lists the road as having been dry.

Until further notice, the Belle Aire bus 10 route will be taken care of by a substitute bus. The substitute bus number will be communicated to the students at the appropriate time.

“They won’t be riding bus 10 after school, but they will be on a vehicle and will get home safe,” said Patton. “As always, we’d like to remind people that in the mornings and afternoons, our buses are all over town. Please look out for the big yellow things that are transporting our kids so we can get them to and from school safely.”

