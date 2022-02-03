WMS Students of the Month recognized

Washington Middle School of Washington Court House City Schools recently celebrated “Students of the Month” for the month of January.

There were 12 students recognized for January — a few more than in December when nine students were recognized.

Students celebrated in January included the following:

Sixth graders Shinichirou Nakahara, Amea Somers and Jaden Miller.

Seventh graders Kora Bigelow, Kimber White and Evan Wilson.

Eighth graders Braylei Dawes, Amiah Spangler, Eli Manson, Tristen Tilley, Janessa Ayler and Alyson Foster.

According to Washington Middle School Assistant Principal Brady Streitenberger, “students enjoyed Pizza with the Principals as well as a banner to celebrate their achievements. Students were chosen by their teacher for modeling behavior that exemplified the four building expectations at WMS: Respectful, Responsible, Safe, and Willing.”

The banners they are given are blue and white. They have a blue paw print on them representing the Washington Court House City Schools’ mascot, the blue lion, as well as the words “WMS Student of the Month.”

Pizza for students of the month is provided by Donatos, located at 1211 Columbus Ave. in Washington Court House.

“WMS appreciates Donatos and their continued support of our students,” explained Streitenberger via email.

To follow what’s happening at Washington Court House City Schools, visit its website, www.washingtonch.k12.oh.us

Information in this article was provided by Washington Middle School Assistant Principal Brady Streitenberger.

