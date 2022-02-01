NWS: Icy mix, then snow, then cold

Record-Herald delivery, office info

Depending on the severity of the ice storm, on Thursday the Record-Herald office in Washington C.H. will open later in the morning — if at all; again, depending on how bad it is. And same for Friday.

Also, home delivery of the print edition will be impacted.

Thursday papers could be delivered (much) later than normal — if road conditions/road alerts make it possible to deliver at all. And depending on if bad road conditions persist, some subscribers may be missed one day or two days and then get 2-3 days’ papers delivered.

It all depends on Mother Nature.

However, for those with internet access (and power), the Record-Herald parent company AIM Media will make available to the entire public our E-Edition at recordherald.com — just scroll down the home page to “Click here to read the latest e-edition”.

Thank you for your understanding and patience.