NWS: Icy mix, then snow, then cold

Record-Herald delivery, office info
Depending on the severity of the ice storm, on Thursday the Record-Herald office in Washington C.H. will open later in the morning — if at all; again, depending on how bad it is. And same for Friday.
Also, home delivery of the print edition will be impacted.
Thursday papers could be delivered (much) later than normal — if road conditions/road alerts make it possible to deliver at all. And depending on if bad road conditions persist, some subscribers may be missed one day or two days and then get 2-3 days’ papers delivered.
It all depends on Mother Nature.
However, for those with internet access (and power), the Record-Herald parent company AIM Media will make available to the entire public our E-Edition at recordherald.com — just scroll down the home page to “Click here to read the latest e-edition”.
Thank you for your understanding and patience.
Fayette County and surrounding areas will be under a Winter Storm Watch beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Friday.
A heavy mix of precipitation is possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one quarter to one half of an inch are possible.
Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes Thursday and the morning commute Friday.
The forecast as of Tuesday afternoon by the National Weather Service office in Wilmington calls for:
Wednesday
Rain, mainly after 11 a.m. High near 44. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wed. night
Rain before 2 a.m., then rain and sleet. Low around 26. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.
Thursday
Rain before 2 a.m. Thursday, then rain and sleet. Low around 30. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no sleet accumulation expected.
Thursday night
Snow and sleet, becoming all snow after 10 p.m. Low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.
Friday night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 0.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 22.
Saturday night
Mostly clear, with a low around 9.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Sunday night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30.