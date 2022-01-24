All-N-One 4-H holds first meeting of 2022

The All-N-One 4-H Club held its first meeting of 2022 on Jan. 18 as a virtual meeting.

Madison Johnson, the 2021 president, called the meeting to order. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Peyton Johnson, and the members were led in the 4-H Pledge by Lorelei King. Mary Gerber (2021 secretary) led roll call by asking members to respond by stating their name, age, and what school they attend. Advisor Molly Mickle provided the treasurer’s report.

The 2022 club officers were elected as the first item in new business. Results are:

Peyton Johnson — President, Cali Kirkpatrick — Vice President, Lorelei King — Secretary, Mary Gerber — Treasurer, Mason Collins — News Reporter, Savannah Szczerbiak — Health, Jaylee Stires — Safety, Rachel Brown — Community Service, Megan Reed — Environmental, and Karlee Johnson — Historian.

Project books will be mailed to each family, and they are also available online. Enrollment (for previous and new members) should be completed online at oh.4honline.com by Feb. 23. Members can call the Extension Office if help is needed. Activity fees are due as soon as possible.

Advisor Molly Mickle has emailed the tentative schedule, list of all meetings, Kroger’s rewards information, winning 4-H plan request form, websites to know, and permission to participate in 4-H activities slip.

Amberly Szczerbiak proposed to decorate the windows at Jennerations for Fayette County 4-H Week (Feb. 6-12). Peyton Johnson seconded the motion and it was passed by all present members. The theme is “Red, White, and Blue 4-H is 4 You.”

Congratulations to Mary Gerber, Madison Johnson, Lorelei King, Hidy Kirkpatrick and Amberly Szczerbiak, who will be serving as Jr. fair board members this year.

Amberly Szczerbiak proposed to adjourn the meeting and Madison Johnson seconded it. The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Extension Office.