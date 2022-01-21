Local group gifts books to 3rd graders

In 2021, the P-16 Council of Fayette County raised funds to purchase and donate more than 400 books to Fayette County third graders.

The Fayette County P-16 Council provides assistance in aligning resources that enables learners to successfully transition through the local educational environment into the global community.

The goal of the book project was to provide each third grade student in Fayette County schools with an inspirational book to encourage students to sharpen literacy skills, inspire students to explore more non-traditional career paths, and give students an opportunity to read about experiences of real-life heroes.

The books, selected from the “Who Was…” Penguin Random House biography series, were purchased from Books-n-More in Wilmington. The specific titles were chosen to impart the life experience of individuals who demonstrated accountability, responsibility, and perseverance.

This week, members of the P-16 Council delivered books to Miami Trace Elementary, Belle-Aire, and Fayette Christian School.

Donors for this project include: Allgeier Farm, Altrusa International of WCH, Riten Industries, WCR, Washington Rotary Club, Willis-Clark Insurance, and YUSA Corporation. Altrusa also helped label and prepare the books.

Various professionals from each school district — Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS), Miami Trace Local Schools (MTLS) and Fayette Christian Schools (FCS) — reacted positively to the books.

Brian Cartwright, principal of WCHCS Belle-Aire Intermediate, said, “We at Belle Aire Intermediate would like to thank P-16 for donating new books to our third graders. Our students and teachers are excited to be a part of this. Your generosity is much appreciated.”

FCS third grade teacher YoLande Robinson said, “My class is beyond thrilled with their books. Thank you ever so much for these precious gifts. We will treasure them.”

MTLS Elementary Principal Justin Lanman said, “Miami Trace Elementary School is grateful for the P-16 council as they have encouraged third grade literacy through their generous donation. Our students are thrilled with the opportunity they have to read these new books. We have a great community that continuously supports educational efforts, and P-16 is a great representation of that support. On behalf of the third grade teachers, students, and administration, we would like to extend our sincere gratitude.”

MTLS Superintendent Kim Pittser explained, “Miami Trace is grateful for the community organizations and partnerships that continue to support our students’ educational paths. Thank you to the P-16 Council for organizing this event which emphasizes the importance of literacy, and thank you to the multiple businesses that made donations for the books to be purchased.”

Sarah Nichols, director of Carnegie Public Library, provided information for this article.

Pictured are Washington Court House City School students Bailee B., Anessa D., Cate S., Regan B., Kasey L., Aryanna C., Enrique C. and Phoebe P. with their new books gifted from the P-16 Council of Fayette County. Watch for photos of students from the other two districts with their books next week. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_wch.jpg Pictured are Washington Court House City School students Bailee B., Anessa D., Cate S., Regan B., Kasey L., Aryanna C., Enrique C. and Phoebe P. with their new books gifted from the P-16 Council of Fayette County. Watch for photos of students from the other two districts with their books next week. Courtesy photo