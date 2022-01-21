MT to release 3rd-annual ‘State of the District’ address

The Miami Trace Local School District is virtually presenting its annual State of the District Address beginning Monday, Jan. 24.

This year, the district will share short segments, one each evening Monday through Thursday. Topics include the strategic plan progress and the district’s financial status. These segments will be posted on the district website and Facebook page as well as emailed to all parents/guardians.

At the conclusion of each segment, a link will be provided to the audience members. Viewers can click the link and submit any questions or comments pertaining to the segment viewed. A member of the MT Administrative Team will review and respond.

Anyone interested is asked to join Miami Trace for its first segment Monday, Jan. 24 at 5 p.m.

