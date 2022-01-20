WCHCS contest winners recognized

Washington Court House City Schools fifth grade students who authored the top three winning stories within in the district in the Margaret Peterson Haddix writing contest were presented with awards by Carnegie Public Library on Thursday.

Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) students Amaya Cassidy, Emmersyn Fredrick, Lily Clevenger, Sophia Fryer and Soren Sedlmeyer submitted their story, “Rotation Royalty.” Overall, this story took second place in the contest.

WCHCS students Cambria Wary and Coree Johnson submitted their story, “Ella’s Palace of Mirrors.” Overall, this story took third place in the contest.

WCHCS students Haylee Corbin, Ashlynn Milam and Akira Wilson submitted their story, “The Infectious.” This story was among the overall top six chosen in the contest.

As previously reported, the writing contest was a collaboration between Carnegie Public Library, the Record-Herald, and local author Margaret Peterson Haddix.

Haddix is an internationally-acclaimed New York Times best-selling author for tweens and teens and is from Fayette County and graduated from Miami Trace. Every year, she visits Carnegie Public Library to give a scoop on her newest books, but with the pandemic, it was decided to hold a writing contest instead of having an in-person visit.

Fayette County students were invited to participate in the writing contest where the participants made up a story using all 46 titles of Haddix’s books. It was not necessary to capitalize the title of the books, just use the titles as part of the narrative. To participate, students were supposed to submit a one to two-page story.

Miami Trace winners were honored last week.

The stories are available for reading at the library, located at 127 S. North St. in Washington Court House.

The authors of the top three winning Washington Court House City Schools' submissions in the Margaret Peterson Haddix writing contest were elementary students (back, left-to-right): Akira Wilson, Sophia Fryer, Lily Clevenger, Emmersyn Fredrick, Soren Sedlmeyer: (front, left-to-right) Cambria Wary, Coree Johnson, Amaya Cassidy, Ashlynn Milam and Haylee Corbin.