Vermeer Heartland named Business of the Month

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recognized Vermeer Heartland as the January Business of the Month. Vermeer opened its doors in Fayette County on April 1, 1981, focusing on sales, service, and rental of specialty construction equipment which serves the utility, tree care, and alternative energy markets. The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce wants to thank owners Rich Farrens and Stephen Farrens for the 40-plus years Vermeer Heartland has been a part of and invested in Fayette County. Pictured are: Godwin Apaliyah – Fay. Co/OSU Extension, Erica Wilson – Local IQ, Jennifer Snyder – Destination Outlets, Debbie Bryant – United Way, Rich Farrens & Stephen Farrens – owners, Ronda Turner – ERA Martin & Assoc., Brad Washburn – Merchants Bank, Kristy Bowers – Chamber https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/01/web1_Vermeer-BOM-1.7-3-.jpg The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recognized Vermeer Heartland as the January Business of the Month. Vermeer opened its doors in Fayette County on April 1, 1981, focusing on sales, service, and rental of specialty construction equipment which serves the utility, tree care, and alternative energy markets. The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce wants to thank owners Rich Farrens and Stephen Farrens for the 40-plus years Vermeer Heartland has been a part of and invested in Fayette County. Pictured are: Godwin Apaliyah – Fay. Co/OSU Extension, Erica Wilson – Local IQ, Jennifer Snyder – Destination Outlets, Debbie Bryant – United Way, Rich Farrens & Stephen Farrens – owners, Ronda Turner – ERA Martin & Assoc., Brad Washburn – Merchants Bank, Kristy Bowers – Chamber Courtesy photo