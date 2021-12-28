Winkle honored by WCHCS

At his final meeting on the board of education, Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) recognized Chuck Winkle for his service.

After interviewing many candidates for a vacancy on the board, the school board selected Winkle to fill the open position from June of 2020 through December 31, 2021.

Prior to this term, Winkle was first elected to the WCHCS Board of Education in 1992, serving four consecutive terms before completing his service in 2007 after not seeking reelection.

“We’d like to thank Mr. Winkle for his service to the kids of our community,” said WCHCS Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey.

Chuck Winkle (left) was recently honored at his final meeting as member of the Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education. He is pictured with Board of Education President Ken Upthegrove. A photo from the 2007 WCHCS BOE: (front, left to right) Kenny Upthegrove, president Chuck Winkle, (back, left to right) Jenny Hollar Young, vice president Mary Cay West, and Dr. Christine Wall.