MT FFA members top 4 in national poultry contest

INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA Chapter traveled to Indianapolis to compete in the National FFA Poultry Evaluation Career Development Event (CDE).

Jenna Goddard, Bryce Bennett, Drew Black and Jonah Goddard represented Ohio in this national event after winning the state title back in March 2021.

The results were announced on Friday, Oct. 29 at the annual awards banquet. The event was held in conjunction with the 91st National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis. Dr. Valerie Gunsaulis with Tyson Foods served as superintendent of this year’s event. The cash awards and the poultry evaluation event are sponsored by U.S. Poultry & Egg Association.

The Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA Chapter was named the fourth place team in the national competition during the sixth session of the convention in front of 20,000 plus FFA members. Jonah Goddard was also awarded the top individual in the further processed parts component of the contest.

The National FFA Poultry Evaluation CDE is a competitive event that tests the participant’s ability to select top quality poultry and poultry products needed for successful production and marketing. Event participants must complete a written exam on poultry management, evaluate classes of live birds for eggs and meat production, evaluate quality of eggs, and evaluate and identify parts and products. Each team competed at local and state levels for the privilege of representing their state at the National FFA Convention & Expo.

This event, held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, is one of many educational activities at the national convention in which FFA members apply classroom knowledge to real-life situations.

By placing in the top 5, these Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA members won a trip to the world’s largest poultry expo in Atlanta, Ga. this coming January. The trip is sponsored by the U.S. Poultry Association.

Members of the Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA Chapter placed fourth nationally in the National FFA Poultry Evaluation Career Development Event (CDE). Pictured, left to right, are: FFA advisor Amanda Swigert, and FFA members Jenna Goddard, Drew Black, Bryce Bennett and Jonah Goddard. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2021/11/web1_poultry1.jpg Members of the Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA Chapter placed fourth nationally in the National FFA Poultry Evaluation Career Development Event (CDE). Pictured, left to right, are: FFA advisor Amanda Swigert, and FFA members Jenna Goddard, Drew Black, Bryce Bennett and Jonah Goddard. Courtesy photo